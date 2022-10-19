Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.28.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,286. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

