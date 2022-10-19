Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Argan has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Argan has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $465.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.11 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Argan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 82,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.