Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $116,141.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,126.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $116,141.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,126.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 27.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 596.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 332,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 284,536 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7,096.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.95.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

