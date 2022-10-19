Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. 62 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.
Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.
