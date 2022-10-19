Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.85 on Wednesday, hitting $300.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

