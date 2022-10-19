Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,740 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,368,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,995,000 after acquiring an additional 782,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $122.73. The company had a trading volume of 143,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,240. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

