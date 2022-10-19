Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $10.95 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,752 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 2.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.34. 76,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.07 and a 200 day moving average of $167.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.73.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

