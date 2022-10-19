Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 11,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.0% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 549,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. 572,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,595,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

