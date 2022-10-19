Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $4.58 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,762 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 49,775 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

NIKE Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE NKE traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $88.37. 246,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,337,129. The company has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

