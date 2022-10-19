Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,320,000 after buying an additional 771,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $68.59. 180,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

