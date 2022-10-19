Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $633,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 196.6% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.59. 1,057,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,416,400. The company has a market capitalization of $165.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

