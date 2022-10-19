Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $580,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.24. 240,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

