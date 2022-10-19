Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,075,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 454.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 165,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. 1,127,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,932,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $272.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.