Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASBGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,475. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

