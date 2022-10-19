Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,475. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

