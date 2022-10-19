Augustine Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 1.5% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,373,000 after purchasing an additional 940,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,550,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,374,000 after purchasing an additional 499,263 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

CSX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. 639,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,182,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

