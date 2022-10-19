Augustine Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 586,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

TFC stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 416,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,171. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

