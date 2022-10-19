Augustine Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 3.4% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.0 %

Global Payments stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.23 and a 12-month high of $163.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.45.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

