Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,699 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.0% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $124.80.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

