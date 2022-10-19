Augustine Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.96. 195,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,364. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

