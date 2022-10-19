Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.37. The company had a trading volume of 250,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,540,156. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.13. The company has a market cap of $358.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.53 and a twelve month high of $353.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,424,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

