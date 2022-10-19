AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $11.64 on Friday. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $492.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.59.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 13,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $135,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,243.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $476,841. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

