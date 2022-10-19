Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.13.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.59 on Wednesday, hitting $295.22. The stock had a trading volume of 44,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,174. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.06. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

