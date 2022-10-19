Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MS traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. 198,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

