Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.03.

PNC stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.22. 43,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

