Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.
Bank of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.
Bank of America Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,932,108. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $272.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
