Bank of The West Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,011 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $1,659,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 366.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 71.5% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 167,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,931. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $84.62 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

