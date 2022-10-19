Bank of The West Has $3.14 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of The West decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $223,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 135.6% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.80. 102,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

