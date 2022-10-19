Bank of The West Sells 50,696 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank of The West cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,696 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. 536,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,650,116. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.