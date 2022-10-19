Bank of The West Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.4% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.75. 242,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,983. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

