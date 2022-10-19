Bank of The West Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 298,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,042. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.52.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

