Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 848,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $406,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $470.75. 30,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $508.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $208.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

