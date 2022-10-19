Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,355 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,613,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,885,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.85. 193,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,648. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

