Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 36,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,676 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,621. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.81. The company has a market capitalization of $287.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

