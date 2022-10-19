Bao Finance (BAO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,308.00

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $3.80 million and $14,308.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

