Barclays Trims Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Target Price to $35.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 159,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 110,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 37.6% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 113,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

