Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,392,000 after buying an additional 600,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,209,000 after buying an additional 473,299 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,143. The firm has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $186.89 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

