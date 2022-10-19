Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 74,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

