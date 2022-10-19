Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Cap of $420.15 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001464 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $420.15 million and $24.62 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,284.59 or 0.27525592 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

