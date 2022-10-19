Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.7 %

BDX stock opened at $230.63 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

