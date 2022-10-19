B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Update

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 10,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 930,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 50.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,018. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.03%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

