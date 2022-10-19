Binance USD (BUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $21.64 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $21.64 billion and approximately $5.91 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Binance USD

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,628,100,611 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

