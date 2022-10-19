Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Up 9.9% in September

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,870,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 18,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 24.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $86,156.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,568,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,605.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,310 shares of company stock worth $117,523. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bird Global Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bird Global by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bird Global by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 338,299 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter valued at $4,822,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bird Global by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,111,465 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,743,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bird Global stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,317. Bird Global has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bird Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

