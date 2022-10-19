Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Up 9.9% in September

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDSGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,870,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 18,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 24.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $86,156.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,568,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,605.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,310 shares of company stock worth $117,523. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bird Global by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bird Global by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 338,299 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter valued at $4,822,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bird Global by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,111,465 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,743,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bird Global Price Performance

Shares of Bird Global stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,317. Bird Global has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bird Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

