Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Up 9.9% in September

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,870,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 18,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 24.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $86,156.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,568,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,605.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,310 shares of company stock worth $117,523. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bird Global Price Performance
Shares of Bird Global stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,317. Bird Global has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.
Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bird Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bird Global
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
