Bitcoin Latinum Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $76.81 Million (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00020265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $31,674.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

