BitTorrent-New 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.34 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $724.38 million and $24.34 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007100 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005383 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004757 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004684 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,690,250,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 942,690,250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000077 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $28,865,288.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

