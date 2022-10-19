BlueArk (BRK) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $59.61 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,297.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00562035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00249834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00051958 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064751 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00185997 USD and is up 8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

