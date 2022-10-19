Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.43.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $354.31 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $547.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -73.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $616.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.10 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.