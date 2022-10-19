Boston Beer (SAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter. Boston Beer has set its FY22 guidance at $6.00-11.00 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SAM opened at $354.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.35. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $547.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.36 and a beta of 0.95.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.43.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O'boyle sold 101 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O'boyle sold 251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 777 shares of company stock worth $292,630 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $38,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boston Beer by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boston Beer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

