BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRC Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. BRC has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRC will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

