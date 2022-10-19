BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Short Interest Up 12.5% in September

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRCC. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 518,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,032. BRC has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRC will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in BRC by 420.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BRC during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

