Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Bank of The West’s 9th Largest Position

Bank of The West cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.8% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,137. The company has a market capitalization of $175.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.